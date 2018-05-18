EPICA To Release Attack On Titan Covers EP Outside Of Japan In July

Last December, Dutch symphonic metal giants Epica surprised their fans with a very special covers EP release entitled Epica Vs. Attack On Titan. The release, which was only available in Japan, featured metal versions of the theme songs from the highly successful manga series with 70 million copies in print turned worldwide aired anime "Attack On Titan". Today, the band announced the EP will be available outside Japan on July 20th via Nuclear Blast Records.

Epica keyboardist Coen Janssen comments: “The Attack on Titan EP is a project very close to my heart. More than ever I was involved in arranging and producing and I am very proud of the result! Very cool to see how these Japanese anime-songs turned into Epica songs more and more every step of the way!!! I’m very excited that our Attack On Titan EP will be available outside of Japan!"

Epica Vs. Attack On Titan was recorded during the summer of 2017 at Sandlane Recording Facilities by Joost van den Broek. The original songs, which were influenced by the music of Epica, were composed by Revo of popular Japanese band Linked Horizon. For the EP, tracks were adapted by Epica and produced by Joost van den Broek. The choir arrangements and scoring were completed by keyboardist Coen Janssen who also handled the orchestral arrangements with Joost van den Broek.

Tracklisting:

"Crimson Bow And Arrow"

"Wings Of Freedom"

"If Inside These Walls Was A House"

"Dedicate Your Heart!"

"Crimson Bow And Arrow" (Instrumental)

"Wings Of Freedom" (Instrumental)

"If Inside These Walls Was A House" (Instrumental)

"Dedicate Your Heart!" (Instrumental)

Epica recently launched a music video for the track "Universal Love Squad". The video was filmed at their recent sold out 1000th Show Anniversary at 013 in Tilburg, Netherlands in front of 3,000 ecstatic fans.

"Universal Love Squad" shows a different and more intimate side to the band, as it is the acoustic version of another Epica track entitled "Universal Death Squad", released earlier in 2016 on the album The Holographic Principle. In occasion of their 1000th Show Anniversary, Epica performed this track for the very first time live, which resulted in in this astonishing music video.

Mark Jansen, band founder & guitarist, comments: "At the 1000th show we performed for the first time ever the acoustic version of ‘Universal Death Squad’ which became ‘Universal Love Squad'. As many fans kept asking us to play something acoustic live, we couldn't resist any longer. We want to thank our fans from all over the world for all these fantastic shows and hopefully there will be a 1000 more to come! :)"

After two years of literally non-stop touring worldwide, this summer Epica will perform their last batch of festivals of their current touring cycle. With performances on the legendary Hell & Heaven Festival in Mexico City, Wacken Open Air in Germany or at Slovenia’s magical Metaldays, among other festivals, Epica will give all metal fans one last party before their well-deserved touring break.

