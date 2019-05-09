EPICA - Two Editions Of Forthcoming Book, The Essence Of Epica, Available For Pre-Order

Back in 2018, Dutch symphonic metal giants Epica checked in with the following announcement:

"This upcoming year we will be working on an exciting project called The Essence Of Epica. In the book The Essence Of Epica, we will look back at our 15-year career with a lot of exclusive never before seen photos, flyers, interviews with all the band members and other exclusive content."

The book is now ready for purchase.

The Essence Of Epica is a lavishly designed and fully illustrated, high-quality hardback which tells the story of symphonic metal titans Epica in their own words, is available for preorder now at epicabook.com.

Created using rare and personal photographs – including baby, childhood and teen snaps – plus professional live and studio photography, THE The Essence Of Epica is the story of the band told straight from the mouths of Mark, Coen, Simone, Ariën, Rob, Isaac, Yves and Ad. Designed with care and precision, and a cover created by long-time design collaborator Stefan Heilemann, the book is as big and beautiful as the Epica sound.

The Essence Of Epica is available in two distinct editions: the Classic is a 208-page, hardback with foil detailing, filled with over 200 images. The Signature hardback is signed by the band and comes in a deluxe clamshell box with three exclusive, original art prints created by Stefan Heilemann.

The Essence Of Epica is only available for pre-order at EpicaBook.com. Delivery will be in November 2019.