EPICA - “Universal Death Squad” Drum Video Posted

February 24, 2017, 28 minutes ago

In the video below from Sick Drummer, Epica drummer Ariën van Weesenbeek performs “Universal Death Squad” at the Summit Music Hall in Denver, CO on November 22nd, 2016.

Epica recently launched the official European Principle Tour Aftermovie, entitled A Phantasmic Parade. Check it out below:

Epica continue their Holographic Principle tour with shows in Russia and Scandinavia at the end of February and into March. Confirmed dates are as follows:

February
24 - Izvestiya Hall - Moscow, Russia
25 - Tele-Club - Ekaterinburg, Russia
26 - Aurora Hall - St. Petersburg, Russia
28 - Tavastia - Helsinki, Finland

March
1 - Debaser Strand - Stockholm, Sweden*
3 - Amager Bio - Copenhagen, Denmark*
4 - Vulkan Arena - Oslo, Norway*
5 - KB - Malmö, Sweden*

* Skálmöld as support

