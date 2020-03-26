EPICA Vocalist SIMONE SIMONS Sings ANDREW LLOYD WEBBER's "Memory" (Video)

Epica vocalist Simone Simons checked in via Facebook with the following message:

"Hello everyone! Here is a song to hopefully brighten your day. Stay safe!"

Epica recently entered Sandlane Recording Facilities to record their new album and follow-up to The Holographic Principle. The band will be recording again with producer Joost van den Broek.

In the studio the band is joined by Panda Productions, who will record behind the scene footage of this recording process. The band just launched their first studio vlog, which can be seen below.

Simone Simons comments: "Welcome to the behind the scenes of the making of Epica 8. In this first video, we are working hard on the pre-production of our new album, making sure all details are perfect. As always, it was a pleasure to spend time with the band and Joost. I am so happy with how the songs evolved and can't wait for you all to hear them!"

Epica's new album is scheduled for release this fall through Nuclear Blast Records. In support of this album, the band will comprehensively tour Europe during the Epic Apocalypse co-headlining tour with Apocalyptica and support-act, Wheel.

Find Epica's tour itinerary, including ticket links and VIP upgrades, here.