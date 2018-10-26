EPICA vs METROPOLE ORKEST - Official Lyric Video For "Beyond The Matrix - The Battle" Streaming; New 10" Available Now

To celebrate the release of their new 10'' inch today, metal giants Epica have launched a lyric video to their bombastic track "Beyond The Matrix - The Battle" - a unique collaboration with the Dutch Grammy-award winning Metropole Orkest. Watch the clip below.

Singer Simone Simons states: "Here it is, our lyric video from 'Beyond the Matrix - The Battle'. Get ready to dive into the sea of pure tranquility together with Epica and the Metropole Orkest."

In the summer of 2017, with the help from their massive fan base, Epica won a high-profiled competition organized by the Metropole Orkest. First prize was a recording of a song of their choice with the orchestra. In between Epica's heavy touring schedule, the band was able to conjure up a unique, never-before-seen 'Big Band meets Symphonic Metal' rendition of "Beyond The Matrix". As a bonus to all voters, runner-up in the competition and friend of the band, Arjen Lucassen (Ayreon) contributed a beautiful guest-solo to the song.

Epica vs Metropole Orkest - Beyond The Matrix - The Battle is available on limited-edition vinyl and digital download via Nuclear Blast. You can order the limited-edition 10" and bundles from the band‘s webshop or from the Nuclear Blast Mail Order.

Teaser: