EPICA vs METROPOLE ORKEST - Official Video Trailer Launched For Beyond The Matrix - The Battle

Epica have have launched a short teaser for their upcoming release, Beyond The Matrix - The Battle, a unique collaboration with the Dutch Grammy-award winning Metropole Orkest.

In the summer of 2017, with the help from their massive fan base, Epica won a high-profiled competition organized by the Metropole Orkest. First prize was a recording of a song of their choice with the orchestra. In between Epica's heavy touring schedule, the band was able to conjure up a unique, never-before-seen 'Big Band meets Symphonic Metal' rendition of "Beyond The Matrix". As a bonus to all voters, runner-up in the competition and friend of the band, Arjen Lucassen (Ayreon) contributed a beautiful guest-solo to the song.

Simone Simons comments: "The short teaser of Beyond The Matrix - The Battle gives you a small preview of our upcoming release. Never before did we have such a unique collaboration as with the Metropole Orkest. Expect to be blown away, literally and figuratively!”

Epica vs Metropole Orkest - "Beyond The Matrix" - The Battle will be released as a limited-edition vinyl and digital download on October 26th through Nuclear Blast. You can pre-order the limited-edition 10-inch and bundles from the band‘s webshop or from the Nuclear Blast Mail Order.