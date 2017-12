Tunisian progressive power metallers Carthagods were joined onstage by Epica’s Mark Jansen and Delain’s Timo Somers for a performance of the track “A Last Sigh”. The track is featured on Carthagods’ 2015 self-titled debut album with “A Last Sigh” featuring Jansen on vocals.

Carthagods recently released a lyric video for new single “The Devil’s Dolls”: