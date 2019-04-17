EPICA’s ROB VAN DER LOO Announces Dingwall Hellboy Limited Edition Bass

Epica's Rob van der Loo has announced a collaboration with Dingwall, Darkglass Electronics, and Dark Horse Comics to create a new 5-string bass featuring a custom Darkglass onboard distortion circuit and Hellboy licensed graphics to coincide with the major motion picture release of Hellboy (2019).

The limited edition base will be available in the coming months with delivery in late 2019 early 2020.

Epica will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of their fan-favorite album, Design Your Universe. In support of this anniversary, the band will perform a number of exclusive shows in Latin America in October.

Simone Simons comments: “We are super excited to tell you that due to a huge demand from our fans in Latin America for our Design Your Universe anniversary shows. We have we decided to also celebrate the album’s anniversary there.”

Mark Jansen adds: “In celebration one of my personal favorite Epica albums we will return to one of my favorite territories. When a huge amount of our fans made us clear that we should bring this show to Latin America we started looking into possibilities and I’m very glad we found a way to make this happen!"

Dates:

October

22 - Diana Theatre - Guadalajara, Mexico

24 - Auditorio Blackberry - Mexico City, Mexico

26 - Tropical Butantã - Sao Paulo, Brazil

27 - Circo Voador - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil

29 - Teatro Flores - Buenos Aires, Argentina

Tickets and VIP upgrades are available here.