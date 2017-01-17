Epiphone To Introduce New Guitar Models At NAMM 2017, KISS’ Tommy Thayer, MASTODON’s Brent Hinds To Make Special Appearances

Epiphone celebrates the New Year with a triumphant return to the annual National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) show in Anaheim, California, Thursday, January 19th through Sunday, January 22nd. The NAMM show has been an annual tradition for Epiphone since 1919, and over the decades the “House of Stathopoulo” has never failed to make a big impression; introducing electric guitars in 1939, the Casino in the ‘60s, or last year’s unveiling of the critically acclaimed Masterbilt Century Collection.



NAMM ‘17 will give dealers and retailers a first look the new Ltd. Ed. Brendon Small “Snow Falcon”, the Ltd. Ed. Brent Hinds Flying V-Custom, and the Ltd. Ed. Joe Bonamassa “Treasure” Firebird 1. Epiphone will also be showing off new Bluegrass instruments like the Stagebird 6-string electric banjo and the premier of the first Masterbilt mandolin, the MM-40L.

The Critics Speak!

Epiphone’s award-winning and critically-acclaimed Masterbilt Century Collection will be on display for the first time at NAMM ’17. Guitar World called the Masterbilt Century archtops “the perfect affordable choice for any guitarist interested in exploring the signature sound of an archtop acoustic guitar or anyone who wants a finely crafted, visually stunning acoustic guitar for recording and performing.”

Special Artist Appearances

Some of Epiphone’s premier signature artists are slated to appear at the Epiphone booth during NAMM ’17. Please note that the following schedule is subject to change:

-Tommy Thayer, Friday January 20th, at 2 PM

-Brent Hinds, Friday, January 20th at 4 PM

-Brendon Small, Saturday January 21st at 3 PM

Epiphone/Gibson 60th Anniversary

Throughout 2017, Epiphone will celebrate its 60th Anniversary as part of the Gibson Family of Instruments. Visit Epiphone.com to learn more about what’s in store and get regular NAMM ‘17 updates on Epiphone Facebook.