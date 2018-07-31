EPISCOPAL HOLOCAUST Release "Whore Of Babylon" Single; Lyric Video Streaming

Canadian symphonic black metal band Episcopal Holocaust (founded in 1994 as APVTH) have released their first single since the 2015 album Fuck Your God, and welcomes Dory Lebel as the bands new permanent singer.

Lebel joins Kosta Bayss (founder) to release "Whore of Babylon" this week and the two are currently working on a full length album to be released sometime this winter.

The new single is available for purchase or streaming on all major platforms. Watch a lyric video below: