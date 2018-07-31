EPISCOPAL HOLOCAUST Release "Whore Of Babylon" Single; Lyric Video Streaming

July 31, 2018, 2 hours ago

news black death episcopal holocaust

EPISCOPAL HOLOCAUST Release "Whore Of Babylon" Single; Lyric Video Streaming

Canadian symphonic black metal band Episcopal Holocaust (founded in 1994 as APVTH) have released their first single since the 2015 album Fuck Your God,  and welcomes Dory Lebel as the bands new permanent singer.

Lebel joins Kosta Bayss (founder) to release "Whore of Babylon" this week and the two are currently working on a full length album to be released sometime this winter.

The new single is available for purchase or streaming on all major platforms. Watch a lyric video below:



Featured Audio

TOMORROW’S EVE – “Terminal” (Amped/Alliance)

TOMORROW’S EVE – “Terminal” (Amped/Alliance)

Featured Video

TOMORROW’S EVE – “Dream Within A Dream”

TOMORROW’S EVE – “Dream Within A Dream”

Latest Reviews