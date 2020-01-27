EQUILIBRIUM Live At Summer Breeze 2019; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming
German epic metal pioneers, Equilibrium, performed at Summer Breeze 2019 in Dinkelsbühl, Germany on August 17. WDR Rockpalast has released professionally-filmed footage of the band's full performance. Watch below.
Setlist:
"Prey"
"Born To Be Epic"
"Waldschrein"
"Karawane"
"Heimat"
"Renegades - A Lost Generation"
"Rise Again"
"Johnny B" (The Hooters cover)
"Blut Im Auge"
"Apokalypse"
Find Equilibrium's tour schedule here.