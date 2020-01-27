EQUILIBRIUM Live At Summer Breeze 2019; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming

January 27, 2020, an hour ago

news heavy metal equilibrium

EQUILIBRIUM Live At Summer Breeze 2019; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming

German epic metal pioneers, Equilibrium, performed at Summer Breeze 2019 in Dinkelsbühl, Germany on August 17. WDR Rockpalast has released professionally-filmed footage of the band's full performance. Watch below.

Setlist:

"Prey"
"Born To Be Epic"
"Waldschrein"
"Karawane"
"Heimat"
"Renegades - A Lost Generation"
"Rise Again"
"Heimat"
"Johnny B" (The Hooters cover)
"Blut Im Auge"
"Apokalypse"

Find Equilibrium's tour schedule here.



Featured Audio

OZZY OSBOURNE – “Straight To Hell” (Epic / Sony)

OZZY OSBOURNE – “Straight To Hell” (Epic / Sony)

Featured Video

BLEED THE SKY Premieres "Serpent"

BLEED THE SKY Premieres "Serpent"

Latest Reviews