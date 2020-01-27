EQUILIBRIUM Live At Summer Breeze 2019; Pro-Shot Video Of Full Set Streaming

German epic metal pioneers, Equilibrium, performed at Summer Breeze 2019 in Dinkelsbühl, Germany on August 17. WDR Rockpalast has released professionally-filmed footage of the band's full performance. Watch below.

Setlist:

"Prey"

"Born To Be Epic"

"Waldschrein"

"Karawane"

"Heimat"

"Renegades - A Lost Generation"

"Rise Again"

"Heimat"

"Johnny B" (The Hooters cover)

"Blut Im Auge"

"Apokalypse"

Find Equilibrium's tour schedule here.