EQUILIBRIUM – North American Release Date Confirmed For Armageddon Album

On March 17th, Equilibrium will release their latest studio album entitled Armageddon in North America via Nuclear Blast/Metalville.

Guitarist, composer, keyboardist and lyricist René Berthiaume once more refined their style while working on the band's fifth album and added a seriousness that has not been heard by Equilibrium before - yet without changing the band's essence.

Equilibrium's compositions are still characterized by intoxicating melodies and impressive bombast, but Armageddon is darker, more serious and it mirrors all of the current world affairs.

Fans don't have to be worried because Equilibrium's new symbiosis of darker songs and lyrics on the one hand are playful, catchy elements while on the other succeeds on the highest level. The oppressive prevailing mood thus is loosened up again and again by absorbing, playful guitars and keyboards without forfeiting any power. Singer Robert “Robse” Dahn adds his extreme versatile voice and ideally complements the band's newly gained diversity with his vocal performance. In addition there are screaming vocals from guitarist Dom R. Crey as well as clean vocals from René.

This time René himself took on the responsibility for the recordings, the mix and the production. Mastering was done by Maor Appelbaum (Faith No More, Halford) at his mastering studio in Los Angeles.

Armageddon tracklisting:

“Sehnsucht”

“Erwachen”

“Katharsis”

“Heimat”

“Born To Be Epic”

“Zum Horizont”

“Rise Again”

“Prey”

“Helden”

“Koyaaniskatsi”

“Eternal Destination”

“Eternal Destination” video: