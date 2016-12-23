EQUILIBRIUM Premier Official Live Video For “Rise Again”; Filmed On Armageddon Tour

December 23, 2016, a day ago

news heavy metal equilibrium

EQUILIBRIUM Premier Official Live Video For “Rise Again”; Filmed On Armageddon Tour

German epic metal band, Equilibrium, have released an official live video for the track “Rise Again”, filmed over several shows on the band’s Armageddon Tour. The song is featured on the band’s new album, Armageddon, out now via Nuclear Blast. Find the new video below.

Armageddon tracklisting:

“Sehnsucht”
“Erwachen”
“Katharsis”
“Heimat”
“Born To Be Epic”
“Zum Horizont”
“Rise Again”
“Prey”
“Helden”
“Koyaaniskatsi”
“Eternal Destination”

“Rise Again” live video:

“Eternal Destination” video:

“Born To Be Epic” lyric video:

“Prey” lyric video:

The limited Digipak Edition includes a bonus CD with the instrumental versions of the entire album. Album orders at this location.

Featured Audio

BravePicks 2016 - FLOTSAM AND JETSAM's Flotsam And Jetsam #9

BravePicks 2016 - FLOTSAM AND JETSAM's Flotsam And Jetsam #9

Featured Video

THIRD ION – Former Members Of ANNIHILATOR, INTO ETERNITY, DEVIN TOWNSEND Streaming “Cosmic Delusion” Lyric Video

THIRD ION – Former Members Of ANNIHILATOR, INTO ETERNITY, DEVIN TOWNSEND Streaming “Cosmic Delusion” Lyric Video

Latest Reviews