ERELEY Reveal “Enchantress” Video

The Czech progressive metal outfit Ereley will release their new album, Diablerie, on January 24 via Massacre Records. A new video for “Enchantress” is streaming below.

Diablerie was mixed and mastered by Zdeněk Šikýř at Studio Hostivař. Petr Hataš of Modern Day Babylon has played the drums on Diablerie. The cover was designed by Denisa Růžičková, Pavel Kouby took care of the graphic design.

Tracklisting:

“Diablerie”

“Nephilim”

“Room 666”

“Hex”

“Boogie Man”

“Enchantress”

“Beast”

“Flames Of Deliverance”

“Love And Hate”

“Burning Hell”

“Enchantress” video:

(Photo by: Lubomír Šmakal)