ERELEY Sign With Massacre Records

The Czech metal band Ereley has signed with Massacre Records, and will take you on a trip through heaven and hell with their upcoming album Diablerie, expected to be released later this year.

The band was formed in 2014, and has already released an album called Katharsis.

Within the past 5 years, some band members came and went - the band's current line-up includes drummer Martin, bassist Jan, vocalist/guitarist Lukáš as well as guitarist Jiří.

Ereley's sound is heavy with twists, turns and changing dynamics as well as vocals that alternate between being clear and sad as well as raw and angry, among others.

(Photo by: Martina Titlbachová)