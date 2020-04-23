ERIC FORREST Discusses New E-FORCE Record, Unreleased VOIVOD Album - "When And If It's Going To Be Released, It's Not My Position To Say"

In a new interview with Agoraphobic News, Eric Forrest shares some details about the new E-Force album, entitled Mind Bender. He also talks about the seventh, unreleased Voivod album.

When asked about the unreleased Voivod album that was supposed to be recorded with Steve Albini, Eric reveals: "I still got a copy on a casette. I hadn’t listened to that for many many years. One thing that I would like to say is that I did do a cover on one of my E-Force albums (Modified Poison 2008) of a song called 'Victory', which is one of the songs from the unreleased album. And I did that out of the tribute to Piggy in a sense like hey, I brought one of these songs to life, it’s a victory... a big production... as a tribute to Piggy in a sense. The album was supposed to be recorded and done but at that point there was a lot of financial problems..."

On the final, seventh chapter of the Voivod saga, Voivod goes into a coma. The final chapter was influenced by the disastrous accident the band had in Germany, with Eric going in a coma.

"Yeah, it was kind of based about that and through not just me but for those guys and for everybody in the style," Forrest says, "and I’m very grateful that we did what we did.. you know, to try to get a shot to do that. Obviously at the time I was a little pissed off not to be in the band any more but looking back now and... It’s a business decision for them to carry out the way. And that’s cool... that’s fine. I understand. I still see these guys here and there. I saw them few years ago in France. They invited me to Hellfest to join Snake and sing 'Tribal Convictions'. That was pretty cool back in 2011. But yeah, that unfinished thing was about that (the accident) in a sense. When it’s going to be released, if it’s going to be released I have no idea. It’s not my position to say when."

