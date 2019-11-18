ERIC GALES Announces May / June 2020 UK Tour With Special Guest DANNY BRYANT

Eric Gales will embark on 9-date UK tour in May and June 2020. The tour follows the release of his album The Bookends, available via Provogue/Mascot Label Group. The album features collaborations with B. Slade, Doyle Bramhall II and Beth Hart.

A 48-hour Planet Rock pre-sale will start on Tuesday, November 19 at 10 AM via planetrocktickets.co.uk and will go on general sale on Thursday, November 21 via thegigcartel.com.

Special guest on shows is the critically acclaimed British Blues rock guitarist, Danny Bryant. Danny will support the American blues-rock guitarist on 7 of the 9 dates (except for Leeds and Glasgow). Hailed as “a national blues treasure,” Bryant recently released his 11th studio album, Means Of Escape, via Jazzhaus Records.

The challenge for making The Bookends was for Gales to challenge himself. “As a guitar player it’s been established that I can play a little bit, just a little bit,” he smiles. But for this album he not only wanted to push himself as a musician, but also as a vocalist, to build up his vocal discography. “What spearheaded that was the artists that I have on the record,” he says.

Tour dates:

May

25 - Bristol, UK - Fleece

26 - Southampton, UK - 1865

27 - Bilston, UK - The Robin

28 - Nottingham, UK - Rescue Rooms

29 - Gateshead, UK - Sage

30 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

June

1 - Glasgow, UK - Oran Mor

2 - Manchester, UK - Academy 3

3 - London, UK - O2 Academy Islington

(Photo - Elisa Valentin)