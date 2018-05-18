ERIC SINGER - Complete Indianapolis KISS Expo 2018 Q&A Session Available

The Indianapolis KISS Fan Expo celebrated it's 20th anniversary in a big way on May 12th and 13th. Special guests included Eric Singer, Ace Frehley, Bruce Kulick, Bob Kulick, Michael James Jackson, John Harte, Lydia Criss and Anton Fig and featured live performances both nights. It also featured several Q&A sessions over the course of the weekend. Check out the session with current KISS drummer Eric Singer below.

Live footage of Singer performing with Ace Frehley and Bruce Kulick is available below.

On a special episode of Talking Metal early this year, hosts Mark Strigl and Ian McCurdy interviewed Singer. They cover Singer's career, talk about KISS and the new Ronnie Montrose album 10x10. Check out the podcast below.

Listen to "TM 718 Eric Singer" on Spreaker.