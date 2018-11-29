ERIK LINDMARK - Founder Of Unique Leader Records, Guitarist For DEEDS OF FLESH - Has Passed Away

"It is with great sadness that we must announce that our CEO & Founder, Erik Lindmark, passed away today (November 29th) after battling with Sclerosis," reads a statement from Unique Leader Records.

"The indelible mark he has left on the death metal genre is monumental, both as a business man and as a musician. After building this label from scratch with his Deeds bandmates, Erik took Unique Leader to a level he had never expected it, or the genre, to get to."

"During his time in hospital, Erik was absolutely implicit with his instructions to staff to go full steam ahead with the label in his absence - which is exactly what we intend to do."

"That being said, we will not be releasing anything in January so that we can make the necessary adjustments and delegations within the company. We would like to thank you all for your well wishes, support and kindness toward Erik on socials and via private correspondence."

There is a gofundme set up for Erik's daughter Bella (age 5) and his wife. Rest in peace Erik. You were a true warrior."

Erik Raymond Lindmark 1972 - 2018