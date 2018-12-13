ERIK LINDMARK – Memorial Show For The Founder Of Unique Leader Records Announced

A memorial show celebrating the life of Unique Leader founder, Deeds of Flesh guitarist, and death metal legend Erik Lindmark, who passed away on November 29th following a battle with sclerosis, has been announced.

The event will take place on December 20th at Sweet Springs Saloon in Los Osos, Ca and features performances by Crypolith and Stone Mountain. Donations will be accepted to benefit his wife and daughter.

Please join Unique Leader and friends in remembering the man whose music, label, and absolute dedication to extreme music brought so much joy to metal fans across the globe.

A Gofundme has been set up to benefit Erik's daughter.

Look for news on more shows celebrating the life of Erik Lindmark very soon.