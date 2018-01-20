ERYN NON DAE Embrace MESHUGGAH, TOOL, GODFLESH On New Album

French extremists Eryn Non Dae have revealed the artwork and full tracklisting of their upcoming fourth opus, Abandon Of The Self, due out March 9th via Debemur Morti Productions on Gatefold CD, Gatefold 2x12" LP and Digital.

According to a band update, “this hybrid creature born from a fascinating tripartite marriage between Meshuggah, Tool And Godflesh, delivers complex and brutal structures while at the same time adding doses of dark and apocalyptic moods, keeping you addicted.”





Mixed and mastered by Mobo at Conkrete Studio (The Great Old Ones, Loudblast), "Abandon Of The Self" contains seven “impressive and claustrophobic compositions”:

“Astral”

“Stellar”

“Omni”

“Eclipse"

“Halo”

“Fragment”

“Abyss”

The dark and enigmatic artwork above was created by Mickaël André.

"Abandon Of The Self" will be released on March 9th by Debemur Morti Productions on Gatefold CD, Gatefold 2x12" LP and Digital. Check out a teaser below: