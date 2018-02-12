ERYN NON DAE. Streaming New Track "Astral"

France's Eryn Non Dae. are streaming the new track "Astral", from their forthcoming new album Abandon Of The Self, scheduled for release on March 9th by Debemur Morti Productions. Listen below.

Mixed and mastered by Mobo at Conkrete Studio (The Great Old Ones, Loudblast), Abandon Of The Self contains seven otherworldly compositions. The enigmatic artwork was realized by Mickaël André. Abandon Of The Self will be available on gatefold CD, gatefold 2x12" LP and digital.

Tracklisting:

“Astral”

“Stellar”

“Omni”

“Eclipse”

“Halo”

“Fragment”

“Abyss”

“Astral”:

Teaser: