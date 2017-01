ESCAPE THE FATE Guitarist KEVIN “THRASHER” GRUFT Featured In New Gear Masters Episode; Video

In this new episode of the Digital Tour Bus series, Gear Masters, Escape The Fate guitarist Kevin "Thrasher" Gruft shows off the gear that he uses onstage.

Escape The Fate’s latest album, Hate Me, is available via Eleven Seven Music.

Hate Me tracklisting:

“Just A Memory”

“Live For Today”

“Remember Every Scar”

“Breaking Me Down”

“Alive”

“Get Up, Get Out”

“Hate Me”

“Les Enfants Terribles (The Terrible Children)”

“I Won't Break”

“Let Me Be”

“Breaking Me Down” video:

“Remember Every Scar” video:

“Alive” video:

“Just A Memory” video: