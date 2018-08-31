ESCAPE THE FATE Release "I Am Human" Music Video

Escape The Fate have released a video for the title track of their latest album I Am Human, released back in March via Better Noise Records/Eleven Seven. Watch the clip below. Order the album here.

I Am Human sees Escape The Fate at their most raw, real, and relatable. Produced by Grammy Award-nominated super producer Howard Benson (My Chemical Romance, Adam Lambert), this record sees an evolution of Escape The Fate’s sound that brings the band back to the excitement of their roots.

Tracklisting:

"Beautifully Tragic"

"Broken Heart"

"Four Letter Word"

"I Will Make It Up To You"

"Bleed For Me"

"Do You Love Me"

"I Am Human"

"If Only"

"Empire"

"Recipe For Disaster"

"Riot"

"Digging My Own Grave"

"Resistance"

"Let Me Be"

"I Am Human" video:

"Broken Heart" video: