ESCAPE THE FATE Share New Track "Digging My Own Grave"; Audio

Escape The Fate are streaming the new track "Digging My Own Grave", which is available for fans to download as an instant grat when pre-ordering the new album I Am Human, out March 30th via Better Noise Records/Eleven Seven. Listen below. Pre-order the album here.

I Am Human sees Escape The Fate at their most raw, real, and relatable. Produced by Grammy Award-nominated super producer Howard Benson (My Chemical Romance, Adam Lambert), this record sees an evolution of Escape The Fate’s sound that brings the band back to the excitement of their roots.

“We’re getting older, and we’re changing - so our music should change with us,” singer Craig Mabbitt says, “At the same time, we rediscovered what made us who we are. I felt like I was 17-years-old again. I haven’t been this excited to release something since I first joined the band and we put out This War Is Ours.”

Tracklisting:

"Beautifully Tragic"

"Broken Heart"

"Four Letter Word"

"I Will Make It Up To You"

"Bleed For Me"

"Do You Love Me"

"I Am Human"

"If Only"

"Empire"

"Recipe For Disaster"

"Riot"

"Digging My Own Grave"

"Resistance"

"Let Me Be"

"Digging My Own Grave":

"Broken Heart" lyric video:

"I Am Human" lyric video:

"Do You Love Me" lyric video:

“Empire” lyric video:

