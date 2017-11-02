ESCAPE THE FATE To Release I Am Human Album In February; “Empire” Lyric Video Streaming

Escape The Fate have announced that their sixth full length album, I Am Human, will be released via Better Noise Records on February 16th. A lyric video for the new track, “Empire”, can be found below. The track will be available on Spotify, Apple Music and all digital music providers on Friday, November 3rd.

“Empire” is what guitarist Kevin Thrasher describes as “their own party anthem with a dark undertone”. A thick bombastic riff and handclap rises from airy electronics as Craig croons, “One more time doing one more line, one more shot till we all ignite.” Soon, the groove snaps from a haunting pre-chorus into a chantable toast, “Cheers to the top, cheers to the middle, cheers to us all getting a little.”

I Am Human sees Escape The Fate at their most raw, real, and relatable. Produced by Grammy Award-nominated super producer Howard Benson (My Chemical Romance, Adam Lambert), this record sees an evolution of Escape The Fate’s sound that brings the band back to the excitement of their roots.

“We’re getting older, and we’re changing - so our music should change with us,” singer Craig Mabbitt says, “At the same time, we rediscovered what made us who we are. I felt like I was 17-years-old again. I haven’t been this excited to release something since I first joined the band and we put out This War Is Ours.”

Escape the Fate are currently on the road with I Prevail on the Rage On The Stage Tour and will be touring throughout Europe and the UK in January and February 2018.

(Photo - Sean Edwards)