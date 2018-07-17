ESKHATON – “Culthulunatic” Lyric Video Streaming

Australian death metallers Eskhaton have released the lyric video for "Culthulunatic," a track taken off the band's newest album Omegalitheos.

Released on June 20th, Omegalitheos is an album that expands upon the violent nature of the genre. Each of its 14 tracks emanate dark chaotic energies; worshiping total death and execution. As a band, Eskhaton remains devoted to the legacy of the primeval forces like Possessed and Morbid Angel, moving them to levels which have not ever been reached in such intensity.

Stream and purchase the album on Bandcamp.