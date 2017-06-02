ESKIMO CALLBOY Debut “The Scene” Music Video

Eskimo Callboy, the modern metal six piece from Castrop Rauxel, have released a video for “The Scene”, the title track of the band’s upcoming album, out on August 25th via Century Media Records/People Like You Records. The new clip can be found below.

The band have kicked up a lot of dust, not only in their native Germany, but also internationally. Their latest two albums landed in the German Top Ten Album Charts, We Are The Mess (2014) at #8 and Crystals (2015) at #6, they toured Europe with the likes of Callejon, Papa Roach, Five Finger Death Punch and Asking Alexandria and played high profile festivals such as Wacken Open Air, Summer Breeze, Open Flair and Nova Rock. Moreover, Eskimo Callboy already toured countries such as Japan, Russia, China and South Africa and played a full US tour with Deuce and Kottonmouth Kings.

Tracklisting:

“Back in the Bizz”

“MC Thunder”

“The Devil Within”

“Banshee”

“The Scene” (feat. Fronz)

“VIP”

“Shallows”

“Nightlife” (feat. Little Big)

“X”

“New Age”

“Frances”

“Rooftop”

“Calling”

“The Devil Within” (Acoustic) (feat. Tobias Rauscher)

“The Scene” (feat. Fronz) video:

The band will only play selected shows and festivals during the summer and prior to the album release.

June

14-16 - Nickelsdorf, Austria - Nova Rock

16 - Budapest, Hungary - A38

July

4-6 - Hradec Králové, Czech Republic - Rock For People

20-23 - Kiev, Ukraine - Faine Misto Festival

August

3-5 - Lustenau, Austria - Szene Open Air

5 - Horb am Neckar, Germany - Minirock Festival

25 - Gränichen, Switzerland - Open Air Gränichen