ESKIMO CALLBOY Premier "Shallows" Music Video

Eskimo Callboy, the modern metal six piece from Castrop Rauxel, recently released the self-produced The Scene - Live In Cologne. As a little thank you to their dedicated fans, the band have released a new video. “Our new music video ‘Shallows’ is out now! The footage was recorded on our The Scene tour earlier this year (thanks Christian Ripkens). We're coming back on tour with Attila very soon! Get your tickets now at eskimocallboy.com !”