ESOTERIC Launch Teaser For New Song “Descent”

Funeral doom titans Esoteric have released a 10-minute long track teaser for the song, "Descent," which is a nearly 30-minute song from the band's upcoming album, A Pyrrhic Existence.

The band comments: "This is a short excerpt of the song 'Descent,' taken from Esoteric’s 7th album, A Pyrrhic Existence, due to be released on November 8th by Season of Mist on 2CD and 3LP formats. This is the first song from the album, and begins by dragging the listener down into a blackened void, before pummelling the senses with intense and chaotic effects."

A Pyrrhic Existence is due on November 8th and can be preordered in various formats here.

Cover art by Lisa Schubert:

Tracklisting:

CD1

“Descent”

“Rotting In Dereliction”

“Antim Yatra”

CD2

“Consuming Lies”

“Culmination”

“Sick And Tired”

“Descent” teaser: