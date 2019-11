Dark experimental doom band, Esoteric, will release their new album, A Pyrrhic Existence, tomorrow (Friday, November 8) via Season Of Mist. Pre-order the album in various formats here, and find an advance album stream below.

Tracklisting:

CD1

“Descent”

“Rotting In Dereliction”

“Antim Yatra”

CD2

“Consuming Lies”

“Culmination”

“Sick And Tired”

Album stream: