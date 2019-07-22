ESSENCE OF DATUM Premiere New Song "Spellcryer"

Progressive instrumental two-piece Essence Of Datum have premiered their new track, "Spellcryer". The song is the second single from the band's upcoming full-length, Spellcrying Machine, which is due on August 30th via Season Of Mist, making it the band's debut to the label. "Spellcryer" can be heard below:

One does not always need words to convey a story. If there’s anything that instrumental progressive metal duo Essence Of Datum prove, it’s that the power of music can do just that. Spellcrying Machine, the band’s third full-length, is bound to open up their creation to a wider audience.

Set against the backdrop of a post-apocalyptic world, Spellcrying Machine synthesizes the best of extreme, modern metal into an elegant and articulate whole. Essence Of Datum invites you to explore their universe.

Tracklisting:

“Synthetic Soul Extractor”

“Shikari Algorithm”

“Pendulum”

“Vitality”

“Spellcryer”

“Binar”

“Cavum Atrum”

“Pendulum” video:

For further details, visit Essence Of Datum on Facebook.