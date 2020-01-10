ESSENCE OF DATUM Release Guitar Playthrough Video For "Synthetic Soul Extractor"

Progressive instrumental two-piece, Essence Of Datum, have released a guitar playthrough video for the song, "Synthetic Soul Extractor". The track is taken from the band's latest album, Spellcrying Machine, released in August 2019.

One does not always need words to convey a story. If there’s anything that instrumental progressive metal duo Essence Of Datum prove, it’s that the power of music can do just that. Spellcrying Machine, the band’s third full-length, is bound to open up their creation to a wider audience.

Set against the backdrop of a post-apocalyptic world, Spellcrying Machine synthesizes the best of extreme, modern metal into an elegant and articulate whole. Essence Of Datum invites you to explore their universe.

Tracklisting:

“Synthetic Soul Extractor”

“Shikari Algorithm”

“Pendulum”

“Vitality”

“Spellcryer”

“Binar”

“Cavum Atrum”

"Spellcryer" :

“Pendulum” video:

(Photo - Daryana Romanovskaya)