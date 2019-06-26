ESSENCE OF DATUM Unveil New Album Details; First Single Streaming

Progressive instrumental two-piece Essence Of Datum will release their third full-length, Spellcrying Machine, on August 30th via Season of Mist, making it the band's debut to the label. First single and video for “Pendulum” is streaming below.

Regarding the new album, the band comments, "One of the most attractive buildings in our hometown is Minsk city crematorium! The comprehension of the fact that there's a very high probability that our physical presence in this world will end up there and the bodies will be committed to flames, puts a veil of peculiar magic on this place.

"When walking in the halls of crematorium you cannot but notice giant pendulums that stand still symbolizing frozen time. It is the pendulum that gives more emphasis to the present before the inevitable end to come thus leaving us greedily gasping for the moments remaining.

"The pendulum in Spellcrying Machine holds a special place and we'd like to set off a story with this composition. Until then, let the Pendulum swing!"

Tracklisting:

“Synthetic Soul Extractor”

“Shikari Algorithm”

“Pendulum”

“Vitality”

“Spellcryer”

“Binar”

“Cavum Atrum”

“Pendulum” video: