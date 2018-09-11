ETERITUS Announce Order Of Death Album

Old school death metal monster – Eteritus – are back with their second full-length album. The Order Of Death will be released in November by Deformeathing Production.

Order Of Death will contain eight new tracks, including “Phlogiston”, streaming below.

Eteritus was founded in 2013 in Toruń, Poland. The band consist of a Vexatus, North and Croque Mort current and/or ex-members and have spit out two releases already: the Tales Of Death MCD and the debut full-length Following The Ancient Path.