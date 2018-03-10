ETERNAL FLAME Signs With ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records; Former YNGWIE MALMSTEEN Singers Goran Edman, Mark Boals To Guest On New Album

German neoclassical heavy metal band, Michael Schinkel's Eternal Flame, have signed a multi-album deal with ROAR! Rock Of Angels Records. Michael Schinkel's Eternal Flame third album Smoke On The Mountain includes 13 tracks, to be out on May 18th. The album is produced by Michael Schinkel & Helmut Kohlpaintner, co-produced by Timothy Touchton, mixed by Michael Schinkel and mastered by Christoph Stickel.

Smoke On The Mountain features Mark Boals (ex-Yngwie Malmsteen, Ring of Fire) and Göran Edman (ex-Yngwie Malmsteen, John Norum) on vocals.

Timothy Touchton (known by lyrics such as "Go for Gold" Olympics in Seoul 1988, "Sail Away" Joe Cocker as well as 11 Top 40 and three top 5 hits), Carsten Lizard Schulz (Evidence One, Midnite Club, Domain) and Rainer Holzapfl wrote the lyrics.

Michael Schinkel's Eternal Flame is:

Michael Schinkel – Vocals & all Guitars

Helmut Kohlpaintner – Keyboards

Thomas Keller – Bass & Backing Vocals

Michael Hencky - Drums