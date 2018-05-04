ETERNAL FLAME Streaming “Got A Rock & Roll Fever” Lyric Video Featuring Former YNGWIE MALMSTEEN Vocalist GÖRAN EDMAN

German neoclassical heavy metal band, Eternal Flame, have released a lyric video for “Got A Rock & Roll Fever”, featuring Göran Edman (ex-Yngwie Malmsteen, John Norum) on vocals. The song is taken from their third album Smoke On The Mountain, to be out on May 18th, via ROAR! Rock Of Angles Records.

The album is produced by Michael Schinkel & Helmut Kohlpaintner, co-produced by Timothy Touchton, mixed by Michael Schinkel and mastered by Christoph Stickel. Smoke On The Mountain also features Mark Boals (ex-Yngwie Malmsteen, Ring of Fire) and on vocals.

Timothy Touchton (known by lyrics such as "Go for Gold" Olympics in Seoul 1988, "Sail Away" Joe Cocker as well as 11 Top 40 and three top 5 hits), Carsten Lizard Schulz (Evidence One, Midnite Club, Domain) and Rainer Holzapfl wrote the lyrics.

Tracklisting:

“Ignition”

“Smoke On The Mountain” (Mark Boals on vocals)

“This Is My Life”

“Queen Of The Hill”

“You Can Save Me”

“Whatcha Gonna Do”

“I Believe In This Miracle” (Mark Boals on vocals)

“Got A Rock & Roll Fever” (Göran Edman on vocals)

“Out In The Dark”

“Dreaming”

“Take Me There For A Night”

“Tease My Love” (Göran Edman on vocals)

“Close To The End”

“Got A Rock & Roll Fever” lyric video:

Michael Schinkel's Eternal Flame is:

Michael Schinkel – Vocals & all Guitars

Helmut Kohlpaintner – Keyboards

Thomas Keller – Bass & Backing Vocals

Michael Hencky - Drums