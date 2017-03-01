ETERNAL REST Debut “Extinguished” Music Video; A Death In The Darkness Album Details Revealed

March 1, 2017, 5 minutes ago

Eternal Rest introduce the first song and video, “Extinguished”, from the band’s crushing new album, A Death In The Darkness, out March 24th via Truth Inc Records. Pre-orders for the album are available now at this location.

A Death In The Darkness was mixed and mastered by Joe Cincotta at Full Force Studio NY (Obituary, Suffocation) and features a guest appearance by the mighty Joe Haley of Psycroptic.

Tracklisting:

“The Garment Of Death”
“Abolished”
“Scorned In Fractured Light”
“If My Dreams Wore A Crown”
“Heralds Of Woe”
“Halls Of Misery”
“Enlightened By Darkness” (featuring Joe Haley, Psycroptic)
“Atop The Towers”
“Extinguished”
“The Nectar Of Evil”
“Curse You All”

“Extinguished” video:

