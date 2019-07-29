ETERNAL WINTER Announce Second Limited Edition Cassette Pressing Of Debut Album

By popular demand, Majestic Metal Records has announced the second limited edition cassette pressing of the Eternal Winter epic debut album, Within The Castle Shadowgate. Purchase the cassette at this location.

This release features two bonus tracks not available on the CD version or via download – “Eternal Winter” (Live 2004) and “Majesty Of Frozen Twilight”.

The former is a savage live recording from the band's heavier early days, while the latter is a rare passionate acoustic medley performed live in the studio by Matthew Knight.

This second pressing is available on Clear-Blue Sparkle cassette. The first pressing was released on Metallic Gold (Sold Out).

Eternal Winter is currently hard at work in the studio completing their upcoming second full-length album, Archaic Lore Enshrined: Songs of Savage Swords & Dark Mysticism.

Eternal Winter band line-up (2019):

Matthew Knight - Vocals / Guitars

Gordon Burchell - Bass

Keith Moye - Keyboards

Matt Brookins - Drums