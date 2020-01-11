ETERNAL WINTER, CAULDRON BORN, BAL-SAGOTH Members Release Sword And Sorcery Novel

Fellow heavy metal fantasists Matthew Knight (Eternal Winter), Howie K. Bentley (Cauldron Born / Briton Rites), and Byron A. Roberts (Bal-Sagoth) have collaborated to write Karnov: Phantom-Clad Rider Of The Cosmic Ice. Now available from DMR Books featuring a Foreword by Jon Zaremba (Jon Zaremba / Haunted Abbey Mythos).

From the publisher:

"Matthew Knight, Howie K. Bentley and Byron A. Roberts unite to pen this blood-drenched tale of Gothic-inspired sword and sorcery, each of their individual styles bringing to life memorable characters, otherworldly creatures, savage battles and darkly heroic scenarios. Classic horror film atmosphere meets pulp-style swashbuckling adventure, this action-packed epic is sure to please any fan of dark fantasy."

Matthew Knight adds:

"The result of this great collaboration has exceeded my wildest expectations, and I couldn't be happier with the final product! Karnov is dark, heroic, and action-packed with a very ‘heavy metal’ kind of attitude. In addition to being good friends of mine, Byron and Howie are two of the finest writers in the sword and sorcery genre. I feel honored to have worked with them on this project. It was an incredible experience, and I sincerely hope that all the readers of this book will enjoy our creation as much as I do."

Purchase the book here.