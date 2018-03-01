ETHAN BROSH To Support ROSS THE BOSS On North American Tour

Tying in with the release of six-string master Ethan Brosh’s third album, Conspiracy (released February 16th), will be a run of North American dates supporting former Dictators/Manowar guitarist Ross The Boss. The string of shows kick off on March 7th in Sellersville, PA at Sellersville Theater, and will run through the 25th, in West Allis, WI at Lucky Chance.

“I can't wait to get on the road with Ross The Boss this March,” says Brosh. “I've known Ross for a little while now since we have a lot of close mutual friends, I'm very much looking forward to have a whole tour with him and rock out all over the US and Canada with his and my band! Sounds like a really good time to me! The boys in my band and myself have been hungry to get back on the road and do another big tour with lots of cities in it! We will have two legs of this tour and right now we are getting pumped to start phase one!”

“We are very much looking forward to coming back to some of our favorite places to play where we have a lot of fans and friends. Sellersville, PA is a place we can't wait to get back to, as well as Quebec City, and of course, Toronto by now almost feels like a second home for us. We are psyched to finally get to play Montreal for the first time ever, we heard nothing but great things about the rock fans in that city and we can't wait to have our show there! Also the west coast in the US is long overdue, and will happen in the second leg of this tour. Last time I toured there with my band was 5 years ago when we supported Yngwie Malmsteen. It's time to go back! This tour is also the first tour to support my brand new album, Conspiracy, and I can't wait to start playing the new material and have the new look and all that fun stuff!”

Ross The Boss/Ethan Brosh tour dates:

March

7 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater

8 - Manchester, NH - Jewel Music Venue

9 - Brooklyn, NY - St. Vitus

10 - Poughkeepsie, NY - The Chance

11 - Patchogue, NY - Stereo Garden

14 - Quebec, QC - L’Anti

15 - Montreal, QC - Katacombes

16 - Toronto, ON - Rockpile

18 - Detroit, MI - Token Lounge

22 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle Brewery

23 - Chicago, IL - Reggies

24 - Lombard, IL - Brauer House

25 - West Allis, WI - Lucky Chance

The new album (which can be purchased here) features 14 new tracks that showcase Brosh’s stellar guitar work in the style of hard rock guitar instrumentals, which perfectly balances virtuoso playing and memorable melodies. Also, the production elements of Conspiracy were taken care of by some of the industry's all-time best, as it was mixed by Max Norman (Ozzy, Megadeth, Bad Company) and mastered by Brad Blackwood (Alison Krauss), while artwork was supplied by Derek Riggs (Iron Maiden).

“This was a 3-year process of countless hours of work by lots of different talented people,” explains Brosh. “In short, we believe there is something for everyone on this album and you simply won't be disappointed!”

Conspiracy tracklisting:

"Revival"

"Escape Route"

"Tomb Of The Gods"

"Collision Course"

"Sweet Evil"

"By Hook Or By Crook"

"Forgotten Melody"

"Mediterranean Breeze"

"The Road To Victory"

"No Spring Chicken"

"Gentle Heart Of Steel"

"Down Memory Lane"

"Cydonia"

"Major Sadness"

“Tomb Of The Gods” video:

Preview: