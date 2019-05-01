ETHER COVEN Rerelease There Is Nothing Left For Me Here Album

Ether Coven (formerly Ether), have re-released their 2017 masterwork of depressive ambience and crushing riffs, There Is Nothing Left For Me Here, through Century Media Records. Originally issued through the band's Dead Truth Recordings label, TINLFMH, has been re-mastered by Brad Boatright (Neurosis, Full of Hell) and is now available on all digital streaming services such as Spotify, Amazon and Deezer.

In late-winter, Ether Coven entered Florida's Mana Studios and began recording their third album and first full-fledged release for Century Media. The album was produced by Erik Rutan (Nile, Cannibal Corpse), who is known for being a long-serving member of Morbid Angel and helming his own death metal enclave, Hate Eternal. Rutan was so impressed with TINLFMH, he opened up several weeks in his tight schedule to work with his fellow Floridians, Ether Coven.

Ether Coven are presently putting the finishing touches on their Rutan-produced album, with new music slated to be released in 2019 through Century Media. The band will be touring the US extensively throughout the year.