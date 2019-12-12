ETHER COVEN Streaming New Song "Unravel"

Sonically expansive, aurally depressive metal band, Ether Coven, have just released their new track, "Unravel". Listen to the track below.

"Unravel" follows the release of "Flower Crown" and both songs are off Ether Coven's new full-length album, Everything Is Temporary Except Suffering, out January 10. Pre-order the band's debut Century Media Records release, featuring artwork by Stephen Kasner (Integrity Sunn O))), Khlyst), here.

The album was recorded, mixed and produced by Erik Rutan (Cannibal Corpse, Morbid Angel, Goatwhore) with additional mastering done by Alan Douches (Cradle of Filth, Motorhead) at West West Side.