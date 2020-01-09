ETHER COVEN Streaming New Track "This House Is A Tomb Of Memories"

Sonically expansive, aurally depressive metal band, Ether Coven, are streaming the opening track of their forthcoming full-length album, Everything Is Temporary Except Suffering, out tomorrow, Friday, January 10. Listen to "This House Is A Tomb Of Memories" below.

The album was recorded, mixed and produced by Erik Rutan (Cannibal Corpse, Morbid Angel, Goatwhore) with additional mastering done by Alan Douches (Cradle of Filth, Motorhead) at West West Side.

Pre-order the band's debut Century Media Records release, featuring artwork by Stephen Kasner (Integrity Sunn O))), Khlyst), here.

"This House Is A Tomb Of Memories"

"Flower Crown"

"As The Noose Of The Ever Changing"

"World Tightens Around Your Neck"

"Of Bitterness And Shame"

"House Of Strangers"

"When Quiet Fell"

"The Burden Of Loss"

"Enjoy Life"

"Unravel" (Bonus Track)

"This House Is A Tomb Of Memories":

"When Quiet Fell":

"Unravel":