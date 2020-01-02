ETHER COVEN Streaming New Track "When Quiet Fell"

Sonically expansive, aurally depressive metal band, Ether Coven, are streaming their new song, "When Quiet Fell", featured on the band's forthcoming album full-length album Everything Is Temporary Except Suffering, out January 10. Listen below.

The album was recorded, mixed and produced by Erik Rutan (Cannibal Corpse, Morbid Angel, Goatwhore) with additional mastering done by Alan Douches (Cradle of Filth, Motorhead) at West West Side.

Pre-order the band's debut Century Media Records release, featuring artwork by Stephen Kasner (Integrity Sunn O))), Khlyst), here.

"This House Is A Tomb Of Memories"

"Flower Crown"

"As The Noose Of The Ever Changing"

"World Tightens Around Your Neck"

"Of Bitterness And Shame"

"House Of Strangers"

"When Quiet Fell"

"The Burden Of Loss"

"Enjoy Life"

"Unravel" (Bonus Track)

"When Quiet Fell":

"Unravel":