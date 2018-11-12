ETHER Signs With Century Media Records

Century Media Records has announced the signing of Fort Lauderdale natives Ether. Born from the ashes of vocalist / guitarist Peter Kowlasky's former (and occasionally still active) band, Remembering Never, Ether marry the dissonant sounds of Neurosis and Swans, the sumptuous gloom of Type O Negative and the riffing of their home state's death metal heritage.

Helmed by a creative core of Kowalsky and Devin Estep (vocals, guitar), Ether have spent the past three years touring clubs and DIY venues across the Eastern seaboard and Canada, performing alongside the likes of The Body, Eyehategod, Cro-Mags and Torche.

Ether was brought to the label's attention by longtime A&R vet, Michael Alago, whose credits include signing Metallica and White Zombie and whose career was recently profiled in the documentary film, Who The Fuck Is That Guy?. "Ether are both brutal and majestic in the presentation of their music," says Alago. "There is also a beauty that is totally arresting in all its heaviness."

While Ether is presently writing a new album slated for release in 2019 via Century Media, the label will be re-releasing the band's previous full-length LP, There Is Nothing Left For Me Here, which is slated for an early 2019 release. The album, initially self-released by the band on Dead Truth Recordings, has been remastered by Brad Boatright at Audiosiege Studios in Portland, OR.

"There's a rare sort of musical and emotional depth to Ether that you don't often come across - particularly in music this heavy," says Century Media / Red Music VP of A&R, Mike Gitter. "You literally discover something about them with every listen."

"We have pushed our band about as far as we can on our own and Century Media is a legacy label that has released some monumental records over the last few decades, many of which helped shape our music," states Kowalsky about the band's signing to Century Media. With a new album largely written and extensive U.S. and European touring planned for the coming months, Ether is prepared to make a striking sonic statement.

Catch Ether live in concert:

November

17 - Margate, FL - O'Malleys

23 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Beer Punx

24 - Nashville, TN - The End

26 - Louisville, KY- Highlands Taproom

27 - Detroit, MI - The Sanctuary

28 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Workshop

29 - Moline, IL - Bier Stube

30 - St Louis, MO - The Sinkhole

December

1 - Little Rock, AK - Vino's

3 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It Live

4 - San Antonio, TX - The Guilotine

5 - New Orleans, LA - Santos Bar

7 - Jacksonville, FL - Nighthawks/Wvrmfest

8 - Charleston, SC - The Big Gun

9 - Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern

10 - VA Beach, VA - The Hookup

11 - Baltimore, MD - Sidebar

12 - Philly, PA - The Pharmacy

13 - Clifton, NJ - Clash Bar

14 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bizarre

15 - Amityville, NY - TBA

16 - Wallingford, CT - Cherry Street Station

17 - Allston, MA - O'Brien's Pub

20 - Greencastle, PA - Community Grace

21 - Greensboro, NC - New York Pizza

22 - Valdosta, GA - House Show

For further details, visit Ether on Facebook.



