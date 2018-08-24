ETHERIUS Reveal “March And Defy” Video

New Jersey-based progressive metal quartet Etherius have released their remarkable new instrumental progressive metal EP, entitled Thread Of Life, today.

In celebration of today's release, Etherius have revealed a brand new music video for their barnburner track, "March and Defy", filmed/directed/edited by Michael J Adams of Blackline Studios and recorded at High Tor State Park, NY.

Guitarist Jay Tarantino says about the track and video: "'March And Defy' was the last track that was finished for this EP. When I brought the song to the guys we agreed that it felt incomplete. We worked out a new section for after the intro and made some changes to the arrangement and it really came together. It features some of my most challenging lead work and I love the way the main hook came out."

The new video for "March And Defy" introduces new guitarist Jon Perkins, stepping in for former guitarist John Kiernan. Perkins originally hails from São Paulo, Brazil, and brings a strong a jazz guitar and classical composition background into the fold, accelerated by his studies at both UMiami's Frost School of Music and Columbia University. He came in contact with the members of Etherius after performing with drummer Zaki Ali in guitarist Gus Sinaro's backing band.

Perkins says, "It's been exciting getting to know the members of Etherius and getting a sense of how they interpret musical ideas in a performance setting. I've come to see a strong sense of musical discipline and a shared sense of focus, determination and all around professionalism in everyone. I am greatly looking forward for the album release and what lies ahead for Etherius."

Jay Tarantino adds, "We're excited to have Jon come into the band. We've had the chance to get to know him after he filled in on guitar for us a few months ago for a gig at the last minute. I was impressed with how quickly he picked up the material, because it is not easy music to play. His jazz background makes him a versatile player and his attitude and work ethic fit right in with the chemistry that's been created between Zaki, Chris, and myself."

Etherius recently revealed a new bass playthrough video for the masterful track "Thread Of Life", featuring bassist Chris Targia performing amidst a beautiful forest setting. The video was filmed/directed/edited by Michael J Adams of Blackline Studios and recorded at High Tor State Park, NY.

Bassist Chris Targia says, "'Thread Of Life' starts off with a slower tempo acoustic section, so I used fretless for this part of the song. The rest of the song is fretted and alternates between fingerstyle in the verses and bridge, and slap sections in the chorus, with the final chorus/solo adding more slap variations and fills."

While online, check out the latest Etherius behind the scenes videos detailing the making of Thread Of Life.

Part 1:

In the video, Chris Targia says, "I like to be very varied with my play style, depending on what section of what song needs what. So sometimes I'll be playing with a pick, sometimes I'll be playing with fingers or slap, and I also have a fretless bass I used on the beginning of the song "Thread of Life". Fretless allows you to be more expressive with slides and vibrato."

The concept of Thread Of Life and the album's artwork was inspired by ancient Greek mythology. "The Greeks believed that many aspects of a person's life were determined by the three fates, or Moirai (moy-ray) as they were called," says Tarantino. "The Moirai were three sister goddesses who "spun out" a child's destiny at birth. The sisters determined when life began, when it ended, and the events that occurred throughout one's life. The first sister, Clotho, or spinner, spun the thread, which was a person's life. The second sister, Lachesis, or unbending, measured the thread, which was the length of that life. The third sister, Atropos, meaning inevitable, chose the manner in which life ended, thus cutting the "Thread Of Life". The reason they are depicted as having no eyes on the album cover is because the ancient Greeks described the sisters as "cold" and "unmerciful."

Thread Of Life tracklisting:

"Thread Of Life"

"The Soothsayer"

"March And Defy"

"The Inevitable End"

"Lament"

"The Inevitable End" video:

Thread Of Life was produced and engineered by Jay Tarantino and Zaki Ali with Angel Vivaldi acting as co-producer, was recorded at Backroom Studios in Rockaway, New Jersey (owned by Dillinger Escape Plan guitarist Kevin Antreassin), and was mixed/mastered by Mutiny Within vocalist Chris Clancy at Audioworks Productions. Additional tracking was completed with Angel Vivaldi at his home studio.

Tarantino says about the band's writing and recording process, "Whereas a lot of modern bands compose music in pieces, swapping ideas back and forth through email/Dropbox and using modern recording technology to cut and paste it, we write music together in our rehearsal space and arrange the parts as a band. This gives the music a more organic quality that doesn't sound as mechanical or sterile as it does with the former approach. We try to rely on technology as little as possible when composing songs."

With one listen to Thread Of Life it's clear that combined, the four extremely talented musicians of Etherius produce a clean, awe-inspiring sound merging powerful progressive elements that will appeal to not only the most discerning and critical metal fans, but to the heavy music-loving masses as well.