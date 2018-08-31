ETHERIUS Reveal Third "The Making Of Thread Of Life" Behind The Scenes Video

New Jersey-based progressive metal quartet Etherius recently released their new instrumental progressive metal EP, entitled Thread Of Life. The new 5-track offering is available to order via Amazon, iTunes, and Google Play. You can also stream the EP via Spotify.

Etherius have revealed part three of their behind the scenes video series detailing the making of Thread Of Life. Each part highlights drums, bass and guitars individually. In this final instalment, the band showcases recording guitars with Jay Tarantino, with a cameo from co-producer Angel Vivaldi.

Jay Tarantino says, "The recording process was a great experience. We did so much of the work during pre-production that it made things much easier when we recorded the master tracks. Since we knew all of our parts worked well together, we didn't have to stress over arrangements or whether someone's note choices would work well within the song. It was just all about getting the absolute best takes we could. The only things that changed from pre-production were 75-80 percent of my leads. It was a great learning experience re-writing most of them as we were tracking. It allowed me the chance to work on my improvisational skills. And if something didn't work, I'd try something else until I was happy.

"The only guitar I used was my white Kiesel Aries 7 string that has been my main touring guitar for the last couple of years. I used a Martin acoustic for "Lament" and a Kiesel thinline for the intro acoustic lead in "Thread of Life." All solos were recorded direct with the Axe Fx and all rhythm guitars were recorded direct and re-amped with a Mesa Dual Recitifier and a 5150."



Catch parts one - three below:

Part 1:

Part 2:

Part 3:

The concept of Thread Of Life and the album's artwork was inspired by ancient Greek mythology. "The Greeks believed that many aspects of a person's life were determined by the three fates, or Moirai (moy-ray) as they were called," says Tarantino. "The Moirai were three sister goddesses who "spun out" a child's destiny at birth. The sisters determined when life began, when it ended, and the events that occurred throughout one's life. The first sister, Clotho, or spinner, spun the thread, which was a person's life. The second sister, Lachesis, or unbending, measured the thread, which was the length of that life. The third sister, Atropos, meaning inevitable, chose the manner in which life ended, thus cutting the "Thread Of Life". The reason they are depicted as having no eyes on the album cover is because the ancient Greeks described the sisters as "cold" and "unmerciful."

Thread Of Life was produced and engineered by Jay Tarantino and Zaki Ali with Angel Vivaldi acting as co-producer, was recorded at Backroom Studios in Rockaway, New Jersey (owned by Dillinger Escape Plan guitarist Kevin Antreassin), and was mixed/mastered by Mutiny Within vocalist Chris Clancy at Audioworks Productions. Additional tracking was completed with Angel Vivaldi at his home studio.

Thread Of Life tracklisting:

"Thread Of Life"

"The Soothsayer"

"March And Defy"

"The Inevitable End"

"Lament"

"March And Defy" video:

"The Inevitable End" video: