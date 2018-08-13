ETHERNITY Release "The Prototype" Lyric Video

Belgian progressive melodic metal band Ethernity have released a lyric video for "The Prototype", a track from the band's upcoming album Ethernity, due for release on September 14th via AFM Records. Watch the clip below, and pre-order the album here.

"Ethernity": What does it mean? It comes from the combination of the two words "ether" - which refers to the upper regions of space, the sky and the heavens - and "eternity" - which means the infinite time and the timeless state into which the soul passes at a person's death. We found the idea cool and it fits the image of the band, its music and even more its lyrics.

Tracklisting:

"Initialization"

"The Human Race Extinction"

"Mechanical Life"

"Grey Skies"

"Beyond Dread"

"Artificial Souls"

"Redefined"

"Rise Of Droids"

"Mark Of The Enemy"

"The Prototype"

"Not The End"

"Warmth Of Hope"

"Chaos Architect"

"Indestructible"

"The Prototype" lyric video:

Lineup:

Julie Colin - Vocals

Julien Spreutels - Keyboards

Nicolas Spreutels - Drums

Francesco Mattei - Lead Guitar

François Spreutels - Bass

Thomas Henry - Guitar