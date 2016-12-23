ETHS - Dates In Marseille And Paris Confirmed For Final Shows

French metallers Eths are gearing up for two shows with original vocalist Candice Clot before putting the band to rest for good. Dates for the shows are as follows:

April

8 - Le Moulin - Marseille, France

30 - Le Trianon - Paris, France

Tickets for the Paris show are already on sale. Go to the band's Facebook page here for updates.

Eths issued the following statement regarding their descision to call it quits:

"These last few years, a number of ordeals slowly pushed us towards different musical yearnings while dulling the fun that we have had playing as a band. Eths has always been about honesty and fun, but we have to face the fact that our hearts are not in there anymore. Therefore, we made the joint decision to call it quits —- in order to fully focus on our separate musical endeavors and to find our joy in music again.

From the bottom of our hearts, we want to extend our deepest thanks to all the fans, old and new, who supported the band through thick and thin. Thank you also to all musicians, road crews, bookers, radio DJs, directors, graphic designers, photographers, producers, journalists, and all other professionals of the music business, who helped us out in one way or another along the way. We have experienced unforgettable moments thanks to all of you and we will cherish those times forever.

We are excited to announce that we will reunite in our original lineup for last two remaining gigs, which will be dedicated to the memory of our two friends Mika Bleu and Ju Isilion, who passed away far too early. We will close our Eths adventure in style!"

Details for the band's final two shows will be revealed soon

Eths recently released a new video for the track "Nihil Sine Causa" featuring Rachel Aspe, who sang on the band's Ex Umbra In Solem EP (2014) and their latest album, Ankaa (2016). The clip, also featuring Sarah Layssac of Arkan and Jon Howard of Threat Signal, is streaming below.